Alpha Metallurgical Resources, – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.2% Upside

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, with ticker code (AMR) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 193 with a mean TP of 204. With the stocks previous close at 146.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 39.2%. The 50 day MA is 160.44 while the 200 day moving average is 146.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,317m. Company Website: https://www.alphametresources.com

The potential market cap would be $3,226m based on the market concensus.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.