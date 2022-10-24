Alpha Metallurgical Resources, – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.8% Upside

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, found using ticker (AMR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 225 and 189 calculating the mean target price we have 207. Now with the previous closing price of 149.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 38.8%. The day 50 moving average is 147.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 130.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,725m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.alphametresources.com

The potential market cap would be $3,782m based on the market concensus.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.