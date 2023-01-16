Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, with ticker code (AMR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 193 with a mean TP of 204. With the stocks previous close at 151.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 156.51 and the 200 day moving average is 148.99. The market cap for the company is $2,499m. Find out more information at: https://www.alphametresources.com

The potential market cap would be $3,366m based on the market concensus.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

