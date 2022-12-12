Alpha Metallurgical Resources, – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, with ticker code (AMR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 193 with the average target price sitting at 204. With the stocks previous close at 159.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 160.36 while the 200 day moving average is 145.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,453m. Find out more information at: https://www.alphametresources.com

The potential market cap would be $3,142m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.