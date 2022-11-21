Alpha Metallurgical Resources, – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.0% Upside

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, found using ticker (AMR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 195 with a mean TP of 205. Now with the previous closing price of 162.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.0%. The 50 day MA is 151.28 while the 200 day moving average is 140.12. The market cap for the company is $2,550m. Company Website: https://www.alphametresources.com

The potential market cap would be $3,212m based on the market concensus.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.