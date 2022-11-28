Alpha Metallurgical Resources, – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, with ticker code (AMR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 195 with a mean TP of 205. Now with the previous closing price of 165.32 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.0%. The 50 day MA is 153.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 141.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,699m. Visit the company website at: https://www.alphametresources.com

The potential market cap would be $3,347m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.