Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC 8.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC with ticker (LON:AFM) now has a potential upside of 8.7% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 530 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC share price of 484 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 8.7%. Trading has ranged between 290 (52 week low) and 496 (52 week high) with an average of 661,744 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £556,153,592.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC is a United Kingdom-based management consulting company. The Company is engaged in providing consultancy services to the asset management, wealth management and insurance industries. The Company is organized into three geographical operating divisions: UK, North America and Europe & APAC. It helps clients in asset management, wealth management and insurance to adapt to the structural trends to their markets and develop business models. The Company has approximately 760 consultants across 16 offices. Its subsidiaries include Alpha FMC Midco Limited, Alpha FMC Midco 2 Limited, Alpha FMC Bidco Limited, Alpha FMC Group Holdings Limited, Alpha FMC Group Nominees Limited and Alpha FMC Group Limited.



