Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. found using ticker (ALNY) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 195 and 75 calculating the mean target price we have 138.63. With the stocks previous close at 118.05 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 121.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 101.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,665m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.alnylam.com

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases. It provides ONPATTRO (patisiran), a lipid complex injection for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults. The company’s development programs include Vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; GIVLAARI (Givosiran) that is in Phase III trials to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; and Lumasiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic, which is in Phase III clinical trials for glycolate oxidase to treat primary hyperoxaluria type 1. It is also developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia; and Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating hemophilia A and B with or without inhibitors. In addition, the company engages in the development of Cemdisiran for complement-mediated diseases; ALN-AAT02 to treat alpha-1 anti-trypsin deficiency-associated liver disease; ALN-HBV02 for treating chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and other earlier-stage programs. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic alliances primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

