Alnylam Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 41.0% Upside

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (ALNY) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 195 and 75 calculating the average target price we see 138.63. Now with the previous closing price of 98.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 117.8 and the 200 day moving average is 104.17. The company has a market cap of $11,596m. Find out more information at: http://www.alnylam.com

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran), a lipid complex injection for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP). In addition, the company is developing givosiran for the treatment of patients with AHP; lumasiran for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1, or PH1; patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has strategic alliances primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Ionis Pharmaceuticals; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, as well as collaboration with Vir Biotechnology to advance RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of coronavirus infection, including COVID-19. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

