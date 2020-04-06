Alnylam Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 35.7% Upside

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (ALNY) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 200 and 75 with a mean TP of 141.45. Now with the previous closing price of 104.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.7%. The day 50 moving average is 110.52 while the 200 day moving average is 105.96. The company has a market cap of $11,965m. Company Website: http://www.alnylam.com

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran), a lipid complex injection for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP). In addition, the company is developing givosiran for the treatment of patients with AHP; lumasiran for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1, or PH1; patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has strategic alliances primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Ionis Pharmaceuticals; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, as well as collaboration with Vir Biotechnology to advance RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of coronavirus infection, including COVID-19. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

