Alnylam Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.6% Upside

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (ALNY) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 200 and 75 calculating the average target price we see 141.05. Now with the previous closing price of 111.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.6%. The day 50 moving average is 110.05 while the 200 day moving average is 106.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,949m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.alnylam.com

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran), a lipid complex injection for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP). In addition, the company is developing givosiran for the treatment of patients with AHP; lumasiran for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1, or PH1; patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has strategic alliances primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Ionis Pharmaceuticals; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, as well as collaboration with Vir Biotechnology to advance RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of coronavirus infection, including COVID-19. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize investigational ribonucleic acid interference therapeutics for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated liver disease. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

