Alnylam Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.1% Upside

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (ALNY) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 195 and 75 calculating the average target price we see 138.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 109.96 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 120.71 while the 200 day moving average is 103.32. The market cap for the company is $11,956m. Company Website: http://www.alnylam.com

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran), a lipid complex injection for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP). In addition, the company is developing givosiran for the treatment of patients with AHP; lumasiran for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1, or PH1; patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has strategic alliances primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Ionis Pharmaceuticals; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, as well as collaboration with Vir Biotechnology to advance RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of coronavirus infection, including COVID-19. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

