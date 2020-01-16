Alnylam Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (ALNY) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 190 and 62 with a mean TP of 134.55. With the stocks previous close at 118.44 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 118.12 while the 200 day moving average is 91.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,166m. Visit the company website at: http://www.alnylam.com

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases. It provides ONPATTRO (patisiran), a lipid complex injection for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults. The company’s development programs include Vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trials to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; and Lumasiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic, which is in Phase III clinical trials for glycolate oxidase to treat primary hyperoxaluria type 1. It is also developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia; and Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating hemophilia A and B with or without inhibitors. In addition, the company engages in the development of Cemdisiran for complement-mediated diseases; ALN-AAT02 to treat alpha-1 anti-trypsin deficiency-associated liver disease; ALN-HBV02 for treating chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and other earlier-stage programs. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has strategic alliances primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Ionis Pharmaceuticals; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.