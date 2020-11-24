Allstate Corporation (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

Allstate Corporation (The) found using ticker (ALL) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 151 and 102 with the average target price sitting at 118.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 100.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.4%. The 50 day MA is 93.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 94.52. The company has a market cap of $30,805m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.allstate.com

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. The Service Businesses segment provides consumer product protection plans; finance and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel, and paint less dent repair protection; roadside assistance; device and mobile data collection services; and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information and identity protection. This segment offers its products under various brands including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside Services, Arity, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Life Segment offers traditional, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary retirement product solutions offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through direct contact centers, agencies, financial specialists, brokers, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.