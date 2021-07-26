Allstate Corporation (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

Allstate Corporation (The) found using ticker (ALL) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 193 and 131 calculating the mean target price we have 146.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 128.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The 50 day MA is 130.58 and the 200 day MA is 121.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $38,836m. Visit the company website at: http://www.allstate.com

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection plans and related technical support for mobile phones, consumer electronics, furniture, and appliances; finance and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel, and paintless dent repair protection; roadside assistance; device and mobile data collection services; data and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information; and identity protection services. This segment offers its products under various brands including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside Services, Arity, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Life Segment offers traditional, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary products offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through call centers, agencies, financial specialists, brokers, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.