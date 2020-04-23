Allied Esports Entertainment, I – Consenus Indicates Potential 105.5% Upside

Allied Esports Entertainment, I found using ticker (AESE) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 4.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 105.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.87 and the 200 day MA is 2.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $54m. Find out more information at: http://www.alliedesportsent.com

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. operates as an esports and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gaming & Entertainment, and E-Sports. It provides infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content, and interactive services to audiences under the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) brand names. The company operates esports properties designed to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. It provides esports, including multiplayer video game competitions. The company also offers televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications under the WPT brand name. In addition, the company operates ClubWPT.com, an online membership platform that offers inside access to the WPT; and sweepstakes-based poker product that allows members to play for real cash and prizes in 36 states and territories in the United States, and 4 international countries. Further, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. The company is based in Irvine, California. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a subsidiary of Primo Vital Limited.

