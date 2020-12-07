Allied Esports Entertainment, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 253.8% Upside

Allied Esports Entertainment, I found using ticker (AESE) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 3.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 253.8%. The day 50 moving average is 1.02 and the 200 day MA is 1.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $37m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.alliedesportsent.com

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions. The company also operates ClubWPT, an online poker club; PlayWPT, a web and mobile social poker; and Alpha8, a social poker product. In addition, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.