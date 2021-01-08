Twitter
Allied Esports Entertainment, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 148.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Allied Esports Entertainment, I with ticker code (AESE) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 3.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 148.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.32 and the 200 day MA is 1.54. The company has a market cap of $51m. Visit the company website at: http://www.alliedesportsent.com

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions. The company also operates ClubWPT, an online poker club; PlayWPT, a web and mobile social poker; and Alpha8, a social poker product. In addition, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

