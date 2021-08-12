Twitter
ALLIANZ SE – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

ALLIANZ SE with ticker code (ALV.DE) have now 29 analysts covering the stock pointing to an overall recommendation of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between €240.00 and €176. and has a mean target at €213.69. With the stocks previous close at €201.70 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The day 50 moving average is €207.69 and the 200 day moving average is €210.11. The market capitalisation for the company is €83b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.allianz.com

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company’s Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products comprising infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment management services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

