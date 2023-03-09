Alliant Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

Alliant Energy Corporation found using ticker (LNT) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 52 calculating the mean target price we have 57. With the stocks previous close at 50.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.49. The market cap for the company is $12,951m. Company Website: https://www.alliantenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $14,478m based on the market concensus.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. It serves retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging and food industries. In addition, the company owns and operates a short-line rail freight service in Iowa; a barge, rail, and truck freight terminal on the Mississippi River; and a rail-served warehouse in Iowa, as well as offers freight brokerage services. Further, it holds interests in a natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.