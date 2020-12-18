Twitter
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. found using ticker (AB) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 34.21. With the stocks previous close at 32.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.4%. The 50 day MA is 31.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.97. The market cap for the company is $3,181m. Find out more information at: http://www.alliancebernstein.com

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person.

