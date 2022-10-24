AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. found using ticker (AB) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 28 with the average target price sitting at 35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.9%. The 50 day MA is 39.84 while the 200 day moving average is 42.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,405m. Find out more information at: https://www.alliancebernstein.com

The potential market cap would be $3,537m based on the market concensus.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.