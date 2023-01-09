AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. with ticker code (AB) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 36.4. With the stocks previous close at 35.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The day 50 moving average is 37.81 while the 200 day moving average is 40.56. The company has a market cap of $3,711m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.alliancebernstein.com

The potential market cap would be $3,803m based on the market concensus.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.