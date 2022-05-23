AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.7% Upside

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. found using ticker (AB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 49 and 44 calculating the mean target price we have 45.75. Now with the previous closing price of 38.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.14 and the 200 day MA is 48.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,889m. Company Website: https://www.alliancebernstein.com

The potential market cap would be $4,616m based on the market concensus.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.