AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.6% Downside

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. found using ticker (AB) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 43 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 36.6. Now with the previous closing price of 39.2 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 37.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,869m. Find out more information at: https://www.alliancebernstein.com

The potential market cap would be $3,613m based on the market concensus.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.