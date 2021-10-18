AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.6% Downside

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. with ticker code (AB) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 48 with a mean TP of 51.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 52.23 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.6%. The day 50 moving average is 51 while the 200 day moving average is 46.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,201m. Company Website: http://www.alliancebernstein.com

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.