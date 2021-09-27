AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.1% Downside

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. found using ticker (AB) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 46 with a mean TP of 51.4. Now with the previous closing price of 51.98 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 50.93 and the 200 day moving average is 45.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,203m. Visit the company website at: http://www.alliancebernstein.com

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.