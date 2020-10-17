AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.8% Downside

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. with ticker code (AB) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 30 and has a mean target at 32.57. Now with the previous closing price of 33.17 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.8%. The day 50 moving average is 28.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.84. The market cap for the company is $3,224m. Visit the company website at: http://www.alliancebernstein.com

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

