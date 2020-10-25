AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.3% Upside

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. with ticker code (AB) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 32.57. With the stocks previous close at 32.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.3%. The 50 day MA is 28.99 and the 200 day moving average is 26.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,034m. Find out more information at: http://www.alliancebernstein.com

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

