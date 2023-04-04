Alliance Pharma plc -2.7% potential downside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Alliance Pharma plc with ticker (LON:APH) now has a potential downside of -2.7% according to Peel Hunt Limited.







Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 65 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Alliance Pharma plc share price of 67 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential downside of -2.7%. Trading has ranged between 34 (52 week low) and 122 (52 week high) with an average of 2,510,516 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £351,563,762.



Alliance Pharma plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the acquisition, marketing and distribution of consumer healthcare and pharmaceutical products. The Company’s asset portfolio focused on two areas: Consumer Healthcare brands and Prescription Medicines. It holds marketing rights to approximately 80 consumer healthcare brands and Prescription Medicines, which are sold worldwide in approximately 100 countries. Its products include Aloclair, Alliance Calcium Syrup, Aiweidi, Biodermatin, Biotaches, Changmin, Decapional, Dermachronic, Dermacide, Dervida, Effadiane, Fazol, Flammacerium, Gen-Ongles, Irenat, Malunjunshe, MolluDab, Neostigmine and Nu-Seals and other. The Company’s brands also include Kelo-Cote, Nizoral, Amberen, MacuShield, Vamousse, Hydromol, Forceval, Ashton & Parsons, Anbesol, and Aloclair. Its geographical area includes Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific and China (APAC) and Americas (AMER).







