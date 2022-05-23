Alliance Data Systems Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.1% Upside

Alliance Data Systems Corporati found using ticker (ADS) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 116 and 65 calculating the average target price we see 86.5. With the stocks previous close at 56.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 54.1%. The day 50 moving average is 61.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 78.79. The company has a market cap of $2,837m. Company Website: https://www.breadfinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $4,371m based on the market concensus.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.