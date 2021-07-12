Alliance Data Systems Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.9% Upside

Alliance Data Systems Corporati found using ticker (ADS) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 150 and 116 and has a mean target at 133.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 100.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.9%. The day 50 moving average is 111.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 100.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,259m. Company Website: http://www.alliancedata.com

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The Card Services segment provides receivable financing services comprising underwriting and risk management, as well as receivables funding services, including comenity card, private label and co-brand credit card programs, and installment lending; processing services, such as new account processing, bill processing, remittance processing, and customer care; marketing services; and digital offerings, including Bread digital payments platform and enhanced digital suite. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, home furnishing and hardware, beauty and jewelry, hospitality and travel, and telecommunications. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.