Allete – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Allete with ticker code (ALE) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 81 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 67.4. With the stocks previous close at 65.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The 50 day MA is 63.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 65.13. The company has a market cap of $3,521m. Find out more information at: https://www.allete.com

The potential market cap would be $3,649m based on the market concensus.

ALLETE operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 1,000 megawatts of wind energy generation facility. Further, it is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 158 substations with a total capacity of 10,066 megavolt amperes. It serves taconite mining, paper, pulp and secondary wood products, pipeline, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Minnesota Power and changed its name to ALLETE in May 2001. ALLETE was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.