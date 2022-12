Allete, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.8% Downside

Allete, Inc. found using ticker (ALE) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 83 and 50 and has a mean target at 62.86. Now with the previous closing price of 64.7 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.8%. The day 50 moving average is 57.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 60.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,716m. Company Website: https://www.allete.com

The potential market cap would be $3,610m based on the market concensus.

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 1,000 megawatts of wind energy generation facility. Further, it is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 158 substations with a total capacity of 10,066 megavolt amperes. It serves taconite mining, paper, pulp and secondary wood products, pipeline, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Minnesota Power, Inc. and changed its name to ALLETE, Inc. in May 2001. ALLETE, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.