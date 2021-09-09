Allergy Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Investor Conference

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY), the fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company specialising in allergy vaccines, today announced that Manuel Llobet, Chief Executive Officer, Nick Wykeman, Chief Financial Officer, and Alan Bullimore, Head of Business Innovation of Allergy Therapeutics, will present at the Virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Investor Conference taking place from September 13-15, 2021. The presentation will be made available on-demand for participants from Monday, 13 September 2021.

A copy of the presentation is available below:

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third-party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries. Its broad pipeline of products in clinical development includes vaccines for grass, tree and house dust mite, and peanut allergy vaccine in pre-clinical development. Adjuvant systems to boost performance of vaccines outside allergy are also in development.