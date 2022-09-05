Allergy Therapeutics to present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY), the fully integrated commercial biotechnology company specialising in allergy vaccines, has today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held September 12-14, 2022, in New York, NY and virtually.

The virtual fireside chat will be available to registered attendees of the conference for on-demand viewing beginning September 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET/2:00 p.m. BST. A replay of the presentation will be made available under the ‘Investors’ section on Allergy Therapeutics’ website at www.allergytherapeutics.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/.

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third-party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries. Its broad pipeline of products in clinical development includes vaccines for grass, tree and house dust mite, and peanut allergy vaccine in pre-clinical development. Adjuvant systems to boost performance of vaccines outside allergy are also in development.