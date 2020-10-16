Allegheny Technologies Incorpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Allegheny Technologies Incorpor found using ticker (ATI) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 10.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.28 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The day 50 moving average is 9.09 and the 200 day moving average is 8.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,207m. Company Website: http://www.atimetals.com

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets. It also provides stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys in various product forms, including plate, sheet, engineered strip, and precision rolled strip products to various markets, such as chemical and hydrocarbon processing, automotive, aerospace and defense, food processing equipment and appliances, construction and mining, electronics, communication equipment, and computers. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

