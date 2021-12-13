Twitter
Allegheny Technologies Incorpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.5% Upside

Allegheny Technologies Incorpor with ticker code (ATI) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 24. Now with the previous closing price of 14.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 61.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.19 and the 200 day MA is 19.75. The market cap for the company is $1,946m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.atimetals.com

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets. It also provides stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys in various product forms, including plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products to various markets, such as chemical and hydrocarbon processing,. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

