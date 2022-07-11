Twitter
Allegheny Technologies Incorpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.2% Upside

Allegheny Technologies Incorpor with ticker code (ATI) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 28 with a mean TP of 32.63. Now with the previous closing price of 21.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 51.2%. The day 50 moving average is 25.25 while the 200 day moving average is 21.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,720m. Find out more information at: https://www.atimetals.com

The potential market cap would be $4,112m based on the market concensus.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts. The segment serves aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets. The AA&S segment produces zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, nickel-based alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and specialty alloys in a variety of forms, such as plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products. It also provides hot-rolling conversion services, including carbon steel products, and titanium products. This segment offers its solutions to the energy, aerospace and defense, automotive, and electronics markets. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

