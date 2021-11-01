Allegheny Technologies Incorpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.1% Upside

Allegheny Technologies Incorpor with ticker code (ATI) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 25.13. Now with the previous closing price of 16.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 50.1%. The 50 day MA is 16.68 while the 200 day moving average is 20.16. The company has a market cap of $2,049m. Visit the company website at: http://www.atimetals.com

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets. It also provides stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys in various product forms, including plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products to various markets, such as chemical and hydrocarbon processing,. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.