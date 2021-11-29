Allegheny Technologies Incorpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.4% Upside

Allegheny Technologies Incorpor found using ticker (ATI) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 18 and has a mean target at 24. With the stocks previous close at 16.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 49.4%. The day 50 moving average is 16.62 and the 200 day moving average is 20. The company has a market cap of $1,929m. Find out more information at: http://www.atimetals.com

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets. It also provides stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys in various product forms, including plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products to various markets, such as chemical and hydrocarbon processing,. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.