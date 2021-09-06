Allegheny Technologies Incorpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.2% Upside

Allegheny Technologies Incorpor with ticker code (ATI) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.03 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 44.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.17 while the 200 day moving average is 21.39. The market cap for the company is $2,283m. Find out more information at: http://www.atimetals.com

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets. It also provides stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys in various product forms, including plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products to various markets, such as chemical and hydrocarbon processing,. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.