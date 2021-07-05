Twitter
Allegheny Technologies Incorpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Allegheny Technologies Incorpor found using ticker (ATI) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 24.5. Now with the previous closing price of 21.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The day 50 moving average is 22.82 while the 200 day moving average is 20.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,659m. Visit the company website at: http://www.atimetals.com

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets. It also provides stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys in various product forms, including plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products to various markets, such as chemical and hydrocarbon processing,. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

