Allegheny Technologies Incorpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Allegheny Technologies Incorpor with ticker code (ATI) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 27.75. Now with the previous closing price of 24.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.07. The market cap for the company is $3,050m. Visit the company website at: https://www.atimetals.com

The potential market cap would be $3,427m based on the market concensus.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets. It also provides stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys in various product forms, including plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products to various markets, such as chemical and hydrocarbon processing,. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.