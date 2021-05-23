Alleghany Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Alleghany Corporation found using ticker (Y) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 890 and 775 with the average target price sitting at 832.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 717.22 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 686.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 630.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,947m. Visit the company website at: http://www.alleghany.com

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors’ and officers’, errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directors’ and officers’, and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers’ compensation insurance products. It distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment provides precision automated machine tool solutions; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; and operates as a toy, and entertainment and musical instrument company. It also offers various services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 106 acres of property. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.