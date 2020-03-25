Alkermes plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 60.0% Upside

Alkermes plc with ticker code (ALKS) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 21.5. With the stocks previous close at 13.44 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 60.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.32. The company has a market cap of $2,218m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.alkermes.com

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases. The company is also ALKS 3831 to treat schizophrenia; and ALKS 4230, an engineered fusion protein to expand tumor-killing immune cells and to avoid activation of immunosuppressive cells. It has collaboration agreements with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International; license agreement with Acorda Therapeutics; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen Swiss Manufacturing GmbH. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

