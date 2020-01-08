Alkermes plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

Alkermes plc with ticker code (ALKS) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 24.55. With the stocks previous close at 19.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.7 and the 200 day moving average is 20.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,012m. Visit the company website at: http://www.alkermes.com

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability. It is also developing BIIB098, a monomethyl fumarate, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat relapsing forms of MS; ALKS 3831 to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 4230, an engineered fusion protein that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy; and ALKS 5461 for the treatment of depressive disorders. The company has collaboration agreements with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International; license agreement with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen Swiss Manufacturing GmbH. It also has a research collaboration with Clovis Oncology, Inc. to evaluate ALKS 4230 in combination with Clovis rucaparib, a PARP inhibitor and lucitanib, an investigational tyrosine kinase inhibitor. It also has a clinical research collaboration with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center for ALKS 4230, Alkermes’ immuno-oncology drug candidate to expand tumor-killing immune cells and to avoid activation of immunosuppressive cells. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.