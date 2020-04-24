Alithya Group inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 118.4% Upside

Alithya Group inc. found using ticker (ALYA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.8 and 3.8 calculating the average target price we see 3.8. Now with the previous closing price of 1.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 118.4%. The day 50 moving average is 1.85 and the 200 day moving average is 2.5. The market cap for the company is $99m. Company Website: http://www.alithya.com

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company’s digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management. It also provides enterprise and business architecture, business analysis and architecture, information systems architecture, and technology architecture services. In addition, the company offers project management, project execution, change and transition management, integrated portfolio, and project management solutions; and infrastructure management services, including IT management, business report, infrastructure health check and audit, technology component design and documentation, technology implementation, infrastructure upgrade, repair and optimization, operation of physical and virtual, SAN, and network infrastructure. Further, it provides code and system audits, strategic positioning, applications health check, organic architecture, development and programming, solutions integration, system evolution, design and ergonomics, user experience, security and mobility, establishment of methodologies and tools, and remote development services, as well as various solutions. It serves banking, financial markets and insurance, manufacturing, retail and distribution, energy, transportation, telecommunications, healthcare, professional services, and public sector clients. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

