Align Technology – Consenus Indicates Potential 35.5% Upside

Align Technology with ticker code (ALGN) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 363 and 220 and has a mean target at 303.47. With the stocks previous close at 223.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 263.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 237.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,209m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aligntech.com

Align Technology, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment’s non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign Express 10, Invisalign Express 5, Express Package, Lite Package, Invisalign Go, and SmileDirectClub; and non-case products include retention products, Invisalign training fees, and sales of ancillary products, such as cleaning material, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Scanners and Services segment offers restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing services and ancillary products, such as disposable sleeves for the wand; and iTero applications and tools. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

