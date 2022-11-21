Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cor found using ticker (AQN) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 11.5 with a mean TP of 13.29. With the stocks previous close at 7.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 77.4%. The day 50 moving average is 11.01 while the 200 day moving average is 13.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,273m. Visit the company website at: https://algonquinpower.com

The potential market cap would be $9,355m based on the market concensus.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda. Its utilities provide distribution services to approximately 1,093,000 customer connections in the electric, natural gas, and water and wastewater sectors The Renewable Energy Group segment generates and sells electrical energy, capacity, ancillary products, and renewable attributes produced by its portfolio of renewable and clean power generation facilities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities; and owns and operates a portfolio of clean energy and water infrastructure assets. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

